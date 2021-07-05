MusicFest returns with 10 bands

Of all the things we missed during the pandemic, live music is at the top of the list for many Farragut residents. The good news is that loud, lively musical entertainment is right around the corner. MusicFest at West End, hosted by Shop Farragut, is Friday and Saturday, July 9-10. Ten local bands, playing a variety of genres, will perform at this free, family-friendly event that will also highlight Farragut businesses.

Friday night’s schedule includes two bands that feature teenaged performers. The Farragut Insider sat down with Lila Satterfield, a 17-year-old Catholic High School student who plays guitar for Common Interest. She met her bandmates through School of Rock Knoxville, where she’s taken lessons since she was 11.

The band got together a year ago. They booked their first gig before they ever practiced together. They worked fast to get ready, Lila says. The pandemic gave them a lot of time to refine their sound, which she describes as indie rock. They’ll perform original tunes as well as covers at MusicFest.

Common Interest has had a surprising number of opportunities to perform over the past year. One of Lila’s favorite venues is Hey Bear Café on Middlebrook Drive. It’s an outdoor venue that attracts a lot of high school kids. But the band has also earned respect from adult crowds.

“We’ve played everywhere that lets people under 18 play,” she says. “People have told us that when we came onstage, they were like, ‘Oh, no, it’s teenagers.’ But when they hear us, they’re surprised.”

Here’s the performance schedule:

Friday

Solstice Band – 6 p.m.

Common Interest – 7 p.m.

Pale Root – 8 p.m.

Mighty Blue – 9 p.m.

Saturday

Barry Faust & Ben Kreiger – 2 p.m.

Rey Pineda & Friends – 3 p.m.

Bonfire Blue – 4 p.m.

Mystic Rhythm Tribe – 5:15 p.m.

Few Miles On – 6:45 p.m.

​Doug and Johnny (5 piece) – 8:15 p.m.

The energy that comes from live music is just part of what makes MusicFest fun. Sir Goony’s Family Fun Center will be on hand with a portable putting green, and Faith Promise Church will have other games and activities for children. Echelon Bikes is providing free tune-ups and setting up an obstacle course on West End Avenue. Parents should bring bikes and helmets for kids who want to participate.

West End businesses are extending shopping hours for the event, and other local businesses will have booths. Food will be available at West End restaurants as well as food trucks, and a large tent will provide shaded seating. Admiral Pub and Water Into Wine will offer adult beverages for purchase.

The primary purpose of the event is to draw visitors into West End Shopping Center and acquaint them with Farragut businesses they might not have seen before, says Steve Krempaski, executive director of Shop Farragut. While many people drive down West End Avenue to access the intermediate, middle and high schools, they may not be familiar with all the merchants located there.

Make plans now to stop by MusicFest to support local musicians and Farragut businesses on July 9 and 10. It’s a great summer tradition.

