Music school launches online classes

During this very difficult time, many music schools have stopped offering music lessons.

About a month ago, the Knoxville Academy of Music took all of its students online for private lessons. But the school wanted to offer more to its students so it launched an online music program with free classes/lessons for its students called “Cabin Fever Busters.”

How does it work?

Any student at the school taking weekly online lessons, will also get access to the Cabin Fever Buster group. In this group, there is daily online programming, all for free including:

Ukulele classes

Trivia tournaments

Young children music classes

Guitar lessons

Drum lessons

Violin lessons

Garage Band classes

Virtual choir (vocalists record their parts and the school edits them into one large video layering the audio)

Pro Tools classes

Rock band ‘name that tune’ tournaments

Fiddle classes

Ear training

Piano classes

Rock band jams

The cost for our students? All free.

How much free education resources are they getting? Almost 40 hours per month.

This is a great way for students to break “Cabin Fever,” try new instruments and expand their music abilities. Parents have been having a blast as well.

It also gives parents back much-needed time as they have to adjust to having a house full of children who are ready to have their energy channeled in a positive and educational way.

The Knoxville Academy of Music has also taken this to the next level by partnering with over 50 music schools in the US and Canada to be part of the group and add content to the group.

Knoxville Academy of Music is a division of Allied Music Instructors, which was established in 2004, and became an LLC in 2013. Located at 11230 Kingston Pike, Farragut.

Jody Comas is operations director for the Knoxville Academy of Music.