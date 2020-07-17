Music, markers and benches at Knox County parks

As of now, were going to continue hosting the Second Saturday Concert series although that could change depending on the ruling by the Knox County Board of Health. Masks are required if physical distancing cannot be accomplished. Here’s the schedule:

August 8: Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (Clayton Park)

September 12: Kudzu (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

Scout project: Each year, we have a number of requests from youngsters working on Eagle Scout Projects. There’s a really cool one we’d like to highlight in the coming weeks. One young man plans to work with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department and Rural Metro to create a system that identifies where a victim is in case of an emergency.

He plans to build and post signs around the Concord Park East Trail System, so folks needing help would be able to recall the sign they just passed.

The signs greatly reduce the guesswork for first responders when trying to locate a person. Additionally, the signs also function as trail markers to help users identify where they are at all times.

Such systems are used nationwide from Texas to Minnesota, and the Scout hopes to provide the community with a greater peace of mind with these signs.

Couple other items:

This week, one of our crews spent some time pouring concrete slabs for memorial benches at the new I.C. King Park extension in South Knox County.

The benches provide individuals or groups an opportunity to enhance our community parks in memory or honor of a relative, friend, organization or to celebrate a special event. The contribution covers the costs of the bench, which includes a commemorative plaque. Info here.

Next week, they’ll be out at Melton Hill Park, replacing all the posts and cables that keep folks from driving onto the fields.

