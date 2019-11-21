Museum meeting tonight

Want to know more about the Knoxville Science Museum proposed by Jim Clayton?

The city will conduct a public meeting today (11/21) at 5:30 p.m. in the small assembly room of the City County Building.

City staff, representatives of the Clayton Family Foundation and representatives of BarberMcMurry Architects will attend, according to a city press release. Three sets of concept plans defining the vision for a proposed $100 million state-of-the-art educational science and discovery center will be presented.

The Clayton Family Foundation is proposing to design, build and operate an interactive science educational center, tentatively to be named the Knoxville Science Museum. The foundation’s investment includes a $50 million endowment to support the science center’s operations.

Jim Clayton, philanthropist and founder of Clayton Homes, has signed a development agreement with the city to build the museum near the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

The meeting is open to the public. Read Nick Della Volpe’s earlier story about this project here.