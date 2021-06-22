Melinda Russell to Cedar Bluff

Melinda Russell has been appointed principal of Cedar Bluff Elementary School effective July 2021. She joined Knox County Schools in 2010 as a teacher upon graduating from Tusculum College. Russell taught at Shannondale Elementary School until 2015 when she was appointed assistant principal at A.L. Lotts Elementary. She served as the interim principal of A.L. Lotts in 2017 and was later named the permanent principal, a position she currently holds. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Tusculum College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University. She replaces Mitchell Cox, who was named supervisor of employee relations for Knox County Schools.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.