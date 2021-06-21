McKenzie to discuss first year

State Rep. Sam McKenzie will hold a “My First Year” Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, June 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Change Center, located on Harriett Tubman Street.

Rep. McKenzie will discuss the legislation passed (both his and general) during the first half of the 112th General Assembly. He will also have staff available to answer questions and take comments and concerns.

Lastly, he will discuss upcoming changes in the district to include the proposed baseball stadium and broadband internet expansion.