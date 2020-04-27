Mayors will announce May plans at 10

Mayors Indya Kincannon and Glenn Jacobs have scheduled a joint press conference today (4/27) at 10 a.m. in the main assembly room of the City County Building to announce their decision on a phased reopening of businesses. The mayors previously said both city and county will operate under Gov. Bill Lee’s Safer at Home Order through April. Today’s conference is about what happens after May 1.

Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie reported on social media that the Knox County Health Department tested over 500 people for COVID-19 at the Civic Coliseum on Saturday. McKenzie and others helped promote the free testing.

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicle. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

