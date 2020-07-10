Masks mandatory at Nourish Knoxville markets

Nourish Knoxville has opted to require face masks at the farmers markets it oversees – New Harvest Park (Thursdays) and Market at Mary Costa Plaza (Wednesdays & Saturdays). Their statement:

“Beginning July 8, masks will be mandatory for all guests within our farmers market footprints. We will have free, disposable masks available to guests as well as a selection of locally-made, reusable masks available for a suggested donation.

“We feel as though this change in practice won’t be popular but is in the best interest of the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, vendors and staff.”