Mardi Growl back with a barking good time

Young-Williams Animal Center will hold its 14th Annual Mardi Growl on Saturday, June 26, on the performance lawn at World’s Fair Park, an event in downtown Knoxville that features thousands of spectators, hundreds of dogs and their owners, a pet show costume contest, dozens of pet-themed vendors, food trucks and live music. Details can be found here.

Registration for pets and their owners participating in Mardi Growl begins at 10 a.m. The pet show will be held from noon-1 p.m. and features seven categories: Best Vol Spirit, Best Dawg Pack, Pet/Owner Look-a-like, Best Dog Couple, Most Unique Mixed Breed (Mutt), Best Costume and Best Naked Dog. Day-of-event registration is available inside the entrance gate for $20 per dog.

The event is free for spectators and the public to attend.

The shelter’s mobile Spay Shuttle will be onsite and conducting spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping and rabies vaccines. Appointments for these services must be made in advance.

The event at World’s Fair Park concludes at 3 p.m. and is followed immediately by the “after-pawty” at Merchants of Beer, located at 137 S. Central St., in the Old City with the random drawing for the Mardi Growl Prize Pack scheduled for 4 p.m. at the party. Dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio.

Maria McHale is an account executive for Moxley Carmichael.