Mabry-Hazen opens late for Night at the Museum

Don’t expect to see Ben Stiller, but Mabry-Hazen House, 1711 Dandridge Ave., is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill just east of downtown Knoxville. Built in 1858, the Italianate-style residence overlooking downtown, the Tennessee River and the Great Smoky Mountains was home to three generations of the same family and gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history.

During the workweek, museums – including Mabry-Hazen House – mostly keep bankers’ hours, and weekends are often packed with other activities, making it difficult for people who hold day jobs but would like to visit. Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

This “historical happy hour” is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers and local community members while talking about the past in a casual atmosphere. The home will be open for self-guided tours. Mabry-Hazen House also will continue its history series with an exhibit of an artifact or objects that normally are not on display.

The museum showcases one of the largest original family collections in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display. Visitors can learn about the origins of Knoxville’s iconic Market Square, the bitter divisions of the Civil War, the infamous 1882 Gunfight on Gay Street, a mountain city in the New South, the scandalous 1934 breach-of-promise and seduction trial, and much more through the rich, colorful lives of the Mabry and Hazen families.

Tickets are $10 per adult, and visitors under 16 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages, and additional drinks are $5.

There will be a fire pit and corn hole available outside and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories and camp chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

The event will occur rain or shine. Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/natm.

Patrick Hollis is executive director of the Mabry-Hazen House. He may be reached at 865-522-8661 or director@mabryhazen.com.