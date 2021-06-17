Mabry-Hazen offers special tours

Join Mabry-Hazen House on Saturday, June 19, for special tours to commemorate Juneteenth. Mabry-Hazen House will share stories, objects and research related to the historic house museum, local enslaved communities and their stories of emancipation.

Visitors will learn about the lives of African-Americans connected to Mabry-Hazen House, their achievements and struggles, and the various ways they gained their freedom. From self-liberation to the 13th Amendment, “A New Birth of Freedom: Stories of Emancipation at Mabry-Hazen House” will explore the different methods enslaved people broke down the oppressive institution of American chattel slavery and fought to gain their personal liberty.

The museum will open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. , and tours will start on the hour beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free, but tours are limited to 12 visitors per tour. Reservations are encouraged and donations are appreciated. These tours will also be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, in commemoration of Eighth of August. To reserve a tour, visit here or here.

Patrick Hollis is executive director of Mabry-Hazen House