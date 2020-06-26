Lodge adopts Tarleton Park

Knox County Parks & Rec is restricting access to the rock at Mead's Quarry.

The Charles H. McKinney Masonic Lodge No. 433 is the latest organization to participate in the Knox County Parks & Rec Department’s Adopt-A-Park program. Lodge members will perform volunteer work at John Tarleton Park. The group also may sponsor a team that plays there. Details to be announced soon.

Earlier this year, Knox County installed new fences at Tarleton Park, paid for with capital project money. I believe it was almost $80,000 for five fields. It’s amazing how much chain link fence can cost. Some of the fencing along the fields was almost 40 years old.

The Adopt-A-Park volunteer-based program provides opportunities for community groups and organizations to lend a hand in the preservation and beautification of our county parkland. It also helps educate the public about the importance of providing clean and safe parkland and trails for the enjoyment of all.

For more information, check the “Up for Adoption” page to see what parks are available. Please contact the parks office at 865-215-6600 to discuss potential parks. Once a good fit for a park is determined, visit the “Application” page and complete the on-line form. For more information email us at adoptapark@knoxcounty.org.

This week, our department put a permanent fence around the rock at Mead’s Quarry near the kayak launch. A lot of folks were jumping off it and getting injured. It’s caused a number of broken bones and one teenager recently drowned in the area.

There is a designated, roped-off swim area that includes a dock.

We’re in talks about destroying the rock, but at this point we’re just going to barricade it and go from there.

Other housekeeping items include our regular mowing duties, building a pitching mound at Hardin Valley Academy and installing sunscreen dispensers at New Harvest Park and Spring Place Park.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.

Other news

Paddle at Ijams: Rent a canoe, kayak or paddleboard from RiverSports Outfitters for $14/hour and enjoy the lake at Mead’s Quarry. Private boats are not allowed on the lake. Hours for on-site rental are Monday-Saturday, 10-7; Sunday, noon-7. Info here or phone 865-523-0066.

Knoxville Parks and Rec: Now accepting applications for its 2020 Challenge Grant Program, which offers grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit projects associated with public parks or recreation facilities located within city limits. Deadline to apply is today (6/26). Application is here.

