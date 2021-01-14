LMU Tower set to open with nursing this month

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will open its newest off-campus location in Knoxville in January 2021, offering its LMU-Caylor School of Nursing (CSON) Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program.

LMU has offered nursing classes at the Magdalen Clarke Tower (located at 900 E. Oak Hill Avenue) which was once part of the historic St. Mary’s Medical Center and later the Physicians Regional Medical Center since 1989. In late 2018, Tennova decided to close Physicians Regional and the city of Knoxville announced plans to redevelop the site to become its new headquarters for police and fire rescue.

Shortly after, LMU and the city made arrangements for LMU to occupy the tower which will be called the LMU Tower and house a number of health-focused programs including LMU-CSON’s vibrant ASN program.

For nearly 50 years, the LMU-CSON has been preparing highly trained nurses for exciting, in-demand careers that make a difference every single day. LMU-trained nurses work in a variety of settings such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, home health care and clinics at every level from registered nurse to doctor of nursing practice. LMU offers its accredited nursing programs at the main campus in Harrogate and at off-campus locations in Alcoa, Kingsport and Knoxville in Tennessee, as well as Corbin, Kentucky, and Tampa, Florida.

Amid a global pandemic, LMU has reinforced its commitment to training nurses with a substantial investment in renovating the LMU Tower and developing it into a center for teaching excellence with advanced simulation and skills laboratories, state-of-the art classrooms equipped with lecture capture technology and integrated faculty offices to provide students with easy access to all the essentials of learning. Located in the heart of Knoxville, LMU has a wealth of clinical partners to provide students with early, hands-on educational experiences.

The spring semester started on Jan. 11. Info: Julia Corder at 865-531-4120 or by email at Julia.Corder@LMUnet.edu.

Nursing is the largest undergraduate major at LMU. Enrollment in the CSON has increased exponentially over the last decade with the addition of new programs and concentrations. The CSON offers a variety of degree options to meet nurses’ career goals including an licensed practical nurse-associate of science in nursing (ASN), the associate of science in nursing (ASN), the bachelor of science in nursing (BSN), the registered nurse-bachelor of science in Nursing (RN-BSN), the master of science in nursing (MSN) with concentrations including family nurse practitioner, nursing administration, nurse anesthesia and family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and the doctor of nursing practice (DNP).

Kate M. Reagan is senior director of marketing and public relations at Lincoln Memorial University.