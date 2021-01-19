LMU plans OT program

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) is developing a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program at its Knoxville location, 9737 Cogdill Road. The program will begin taking applications for its inaugural class in July 2020 for an anticipated May 2021 start date.

Occupational therapy is an evidence-based, rehabilitation profession dedicated to getting individuals back to performing daily living skills and meaningful activities. Occupational therapists (OTs) incorporate client-centered care through collaboration with the client to increase their independence and quality of life. OTs practice in a variety of settings including hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, outpatient clinics, school systems, skilled nursing facilities, mental health facilities and community-based settings.

The OTD program will prepare graduates to be entry-level occupational therapists.

Summer Martin is director of marketing and public relations, LMU Health Sciences.