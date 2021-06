In the 11 years since Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center began offering Gamma Knife® services, it has provided treatment to more than 1,400 patients for brain tumors and other neurological disorders.

Gamma Knife is a stereotactic radiosurgical device that’s highly regarded in the medical community for its ability to treat malignant and benign tumors of the brain. Here’s a closer look at this life-saving technology: Covenant Health News Gamma Knife 2021