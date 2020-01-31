Lauren Moore gets top job at Emerald Academy

Emerald Charter Schools has named Lauren Moore as permanent school director of Emerald Academy.

Moore, who has been serving as interim director since July, has been with the school since its first year of operation. A native of Knoxville, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Carson-Newman University and then attended Columbia University’s Teachers College to earn her master’s degree as a literacy specialist. She is slated to graduate from the University of Tennessee’s VOLSLead program in May with a master’s in educational administration.

“Lauren has demonstrated over and over again that she has the capacity, will and skill to serve in this role,” said Steve Diggs, president of Emerald Charter Schools. “Having visited with charter school operators from all over the country, there is something truly special and unique to the DNA and calling of a charter school leader. Lauren has that quality, and under her leadership, Emerald Academy is changing the lives of children and families in our city.”

Before joining Emerald Academy, Moore taught in Knox County for seven years serving at Fair Garden Family and Community Center as well as Ritta Elementary School. She is married to Thomas Moore, and together they attend Freedom Fellowship Christian Church.

Lauren Moore called the post her “dream job,” and said she is encouraged by the progress the school has made in just five years. “I am thrilled to continue to encourage scholars to meet their academic goals toward becoming college-bound leaders.”

This news was also well received by the school community at large, including parents.

Nicole Lattimore, parent of a first grader, said Moore has developed a high level of trust from both parents and scholars.

Emerald Academy is a free, public school and is available to any student in Knox County who wishes to apply. Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is available here through March 27 at 5 p.m.

The Knox County Board of Education approved a proposal from Emerald Charter Schools in 2014 to launch Emerald Academy, which is home to approximately 500 scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Moore succeeds Renee Kelly who returned to Knox County Schools in July to become chief of staff.

John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.