Latino Awards fundraiser goes virtual

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that serves the Latino community throughout East Tennessee, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual iteration of its popular annual Latino Awards gala.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed nationally each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. “It serves as an important opportunity to highlight the contributions of Latinos in our country,” said Claudia Caballero, Centro Hispano president and CEO.

Centro Hispano hosts its Latino Awards gala as part of ongoing Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Latino Awards event was redesigned in a virtual format.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. and features an online auction and a streaming broadcast of live and pre-recorded programming from Centro Hispano staff, Mayors Glenn Jacobs and Indya Kincannon and masters of ceremony Erin Donovan and Louis Fernandez. Tickets are free. To register and to make a contribution, visit latinoawards.swell.gives.

Centro Hispano, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, offers a variety of services and critical resources through its Workforce Development, Social Impact and Youth & Family Engagement departments, including HiSET and English as a second language (ESL) classes; legal, healthcare and employment referrals; afterschool and youth development programs and more.

During the pandemic the nonprofit has served as a key partner to city of Knoxville and Knox County departments and has expanded its work to include distribution of food and financial aid. Centro Hispano also offers professional translation, diversity and inclusion consulting, business development and employment services to area businesses. To learn more, follow Centro Hispano on social media at @centrohispanotn and visit centrohispanotn.org.

Whit Whitmire is assistant director of development for Centro Hispano de East Tennessee.