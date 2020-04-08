Knoxville updates 

Paige M. Travis

City offices are closed on Friday, April 10, for the Good Friday holiday.


This closure includes the 311 Center, which operates the 311 and 211 phone numbers. Use KnoxvilleTN.gov/311 to submit an online request, email 311office@knoxvilletn.gov or go to 211.org.

For information on COVID-19 or Census 2020, and to access a list of social services available, use the chatbot at KnoxvilleTN.gov/chat.

Waste Connections will run its normal residential garbage and recycling routes on April 10; Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only days when residential curbside trash and recycling are not picked up as scheduled. Crews will also collect downtown trash and recyclables on a regular schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The city’s five recycling drop-off centers will be open on Good Friday, but the Goodwill attendant will only be available to receive donations of household goods until 1 p.m.

The city’s Solid Waste Facility, 1033 Elm St., will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 10-11. Starting Thursday, April 9, the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off side of the Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.

For the latest updates on the city’s response to COVID-19, including the text of Mayor Kincannon’s Executive Orders and pandemic-related closures, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/COVID19.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.

 

