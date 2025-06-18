Are you looking for some educational fun this summer? Local storytimes are a great way to keep our little ones entertained. I have rounded up a storytime for six days out of the week for you!

First of all, the Knox County Public library has storytimes Monday-Saturday! They offer Baby Bookworms, Toddler Storytime, Preschool Storytime, and Ready, Set K for kindergartners. The stories and activities are geared toward the named age, but because of siblings, there are kids of all ages at every Storytime! Take a look here to see which Storytime works in your schedule at your preferred branch.

The Knoxville Botanical Garden has Story Thyme every Tuesday at 10 a.m. from April-October. This is a favorite of ours!! Children get to explore in their gardens. They always have crafts and hands on activities before the story time begins. We like to pack a little picnic and have lunch in the gardens following the story time.

The MUSE offers several story times throughout the week. On Wednesdays at 2 p.m., they host a storytime and sensory based activity. This is great for those particularly hot summer days where you just need to be inside but still offer exploration for your kids.

Cedar Springs Christian Bookstore has a summer readers club. This club meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the bookstore. This is a free program. You can join any Wednesday. Each week, they read a Christian faith-based picture book, and then have accompanying crafts and activities

Finally, our local Barnes & Noble hosts a story time every Saturday at 11 a.m. I love that this is doable for working parents. Barnes & Noble truly has the best selection of books for kids and adults. It’s a great place to visit to build excitement and appreciation for books.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.

