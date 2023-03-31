Knox to host 38-team robotics competition

Several local teams are among 38 schools competing in the Knoxville Regional FIRST Robotics Competition today and Saturday (March 31-April 1) at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12).

Teams will be here from California, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and China.

The HVA RoHAWKtics are the defending champions, winners of the 2022 Knoxville Regional.

Oak Ridge High School’s robotics team, the Secret City Wildbots, will compete before heading to the World Championship competition in Houston, Texas, on April 18.

Area teams competing this weekend include:

Molly Gallagher Smith of Oak Ridge Schools contributed to this report.