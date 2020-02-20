Knoxville Choral Society to present ‘Stargazer’

The Knoxville Choral Society begins the new decade by taking a step back to examine humankind’s place in the vastness of the universe. The past meets the present both musically and textually in this concert, titled “Stargazer,” where the Knoxville Choral Society begins to pull back the veil of centuries-old mysticism that surrounds the stars, planets and the universe.

“Stargazer” will feature music that takes a fresh and unusual approach to writing for choir. The concert will center around Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “5 Mystical Songs” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass” along with shorter choral works “Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars” by Jonathan Dove and Eric Whitcre’s “Lux Nova.”

Take a journey among the stars with the Knoxville Choral Society under the baton of Assistant Director Andrew Duncan for “Stargazer.” The “Stargazer” performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Central Bearden Baptist Church, 6300 Deane Hill Drive. Tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door, from a choral society member or by visiting the Knoxville Choral Society website.

Blayne Ziegenfuss is marketing and communications director for the Knoxville Choral Society.