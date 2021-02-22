Knox pastor recovers from COVID-19

Michael Napier, pastor of Berea Baptist Church in Knoxville, has recovered from COVID-19 after spending nearly a month at Parkwest Medical Center including 21 days on a ventilator. He and his wife, Linda, recently dialed in to thank the healthcare professionals who had saved his life.

He was seeing their faces for the first time. Even when he was conscious in the hospital, they had been cov­ered in personal protective equipment. He lost 70 pounds during the ordeal and had to undergo rehab at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center. But he made it home for his 61st birthday.

“I don’t believe you have an occupation,” Napier told the men and women in the group. “You have a calling for what you do and I’m grateful for your work.”

Read more about that visit which Pastor Napier called “unspeakable joy” here: Covenant Health News_Napier