Knox Opera to enhance cultural leadership

Knoxville Opera has joined the September 2020 cohort of the OF/BY/FOR ALL Change Network. In this program, representatives from the staff and board will work to adopt new approaches to community work, build new skills and respond with meaningful action and change.

“As an organization, we know the power and effectiveness of great storytelling through music,” said Knoxville Opera’s new executive director, Jason Hardy. “Opera can positively impact the way we connect and engage with each other. At this pivotal moment, we need to take a community-centered approach to cultural leadership and programming. Trust and relationships will be built on our sincere commitment to this work.”

The Change Network has 75 member organizations in 11 countries, including museums, libraries, theaters, chorale groups and community centers. In this program, the Knoxville team will work with forward-thinking peers around the world to adopt new approaches to community work, build new skills, listen to our community, and respond with meaningful action and change, said Eden Bishop, chair of the Knoxville Opera board of directors.

Esther Blevins manages marketing, media and grants for the Knoxville Opera.