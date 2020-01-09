Know a good neighbor?

The Knoxville Office of Neighborhoods is accepting nominations for its annual Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year Award, which Mayor Indya Kincannon will present at the Neighborhood Conference on Saturday, March 28. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

The award, named in honor of longtime Old Sevier Community Group member Diana Conn, who died in 2013, is given annually to a Knoxville resident who has devoted time and talent in service to their neighbors and neighborhood without care for recognition or public praise.

Past nominees include neighbors who:

Organized a gun-violence awareness campaign;

Spearheaded an HOA-wide plumbing repair project and payment plan;

Started neighborhood gardens and led beautification projects;

Demonstrated leadership on neighborhood issues at public meetings;

Provided support to vulnerable neighbors, including mobility assistance, grocery store pick-ups and spur-of-the-moment babysitting.

“We love this opportunity to shine the spotlight on neighbors who go the extra mile and contribute their time and energy to make their neighborhoods places where everyone feels welcome,” said Debbie Sharp, coordinator of the city’s Office of Neighborhoods.

Sharp asked nominators to consider neighbors whose contributions happen behind the scenes and go without the recognition they deserve.

“Some of the best neighbors are steady, reliable sources of support that make the real difference in the day-to-day lives of their neighbors,” she said. “We want to hear about them.”

All nominees will be recognized at Neighborhood Conference, being held at the Knoxville Convention Center. Attendance is free, and pre-registration will begin in February.

To nominate a neighbor – or be inspired by previous winners – visit http://bit.ly/GoodNeighborAward, where you can download the nomination form, fill it out and return it to Debbie Sharp either by email at dsharp@knoxvilletn.gov or by mail to: Office of Neighborhoods, City of Knoxville, P.O. Box 1631, Knoxville, Tenn., 37901.

Questions? Call 865-215-4382.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.