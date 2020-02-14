Kincannon starts first budget

Today, Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knoxville City Council members participated in the mid-year budget retreat, kicking off the public process of preparing the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Reports and presentations from the budget retreat are posted on the city’s website here.

Mayor Kincannon laid out the priorities that will shape her first State of the City Address to be held in April: public safety; healthy and connected neighborhoods; a clean and resilient future that addresses climate change; and the opportunity to support businesses of all sizes and strengthen career pathways for all residents.

She said these priorities reflect what she heard from people on the campaign trail.

Boyce Evans, interim chief financial officer, presented an update on the city’s financial health, including all-time high bond ratings, and what to expect in upcoming trends and sources of revenue.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.