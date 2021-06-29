Reception for Rosalyn Tillman

Rosalyn Tillman, who retired this spring after nearly 30 years with Pellissippi State Community College, will be honored at 10:30 a.m. today (6/30) at the Magnolia Avenue campus of PSCC, 1610 E. Magnolia Ave., where she served as dean since the campus opened in 2000. The program, which will be livestreamed on Pellissippi State’s Facebook page, is expected to last 30 minutes. There will be 30 minutes to visit with Dean Tillman before and after the program.

Knoxville: Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here. View event details here.

Farragut: The annual Independence Day Parade returns with a twist. It will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. The parade continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Fleet Feet Sports will host the fifth annual Farragut Freedom Run, one- or two-miles, prior to the start of the parade. This flat and fast course is USATF certified and perfect for all levels. Register at runsignup.com/farragutfreedomrun.

Powell: has two happenings for Independence Day – both on Saturday, July 3. The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School on Brickyard Road – a 1.4-mile route on Emory Road through the heart of Powell. After the parade, the PBPA will host a party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more.

Knoxville and Knox County offices will be closed Monday, July 5, for the holiday.