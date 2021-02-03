KCS needs sponsors for 8th Grade Career Expo

Knox County School’s Career Expo for 8th-grade students is coming up from March 1-5. If you know of a business that is interested in serving as an industry sponsor or providing a virtual booth for this exciting event, please visit the Expo’s website.

We’re grateful to our presenting sponsor for this event, Pellissippi State Community College; to Industry Sector sponsor Trane Technologies; and to the Knoxville Chamber, Junior Achievement of East Tennessee and the Knox Education Foundation for their support.

Picture of the Week

When Powell Middle School needs an energy boost, principal Beth Howard gets out her three-wheeled bike and pedals through the halls. On Tuesday, Howard’s tour prompted greetings and smiles from teachers and students — but Howard cheerfully declined one young Panther’s request to take the bike out for a ride of his own.

School Board Appreciation

Last week was School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee, and we wanted to give a shout-out to the Knox County Board of Education members who give their time and energy to support our schools and students. We’re grateful for their leadership, their commitment to making a positive difference and their service. Thank you, Board members.

Reminder

If you’re considering a school outside of your family’s attendance zone, transfer applications can be submitted until 4 p.m. on Feb. 16. Online transfer requests can be submitted here, or by downloading a print form. More information is available here provided by the Transfer Department, including a list of ranked priorities for transfer requests.

