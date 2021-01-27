KCS deadline approaches for transfer requests

Is your student considering a school outside of your family’s attendance zone? Families seeking a transfer can submit an application until 4 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Online transfer requests can be submitted here, or by downloading a print form. More information is available here provided by the Transfer Department, including a list of ranked priorities for transfer requests.

The district’s three elementary magnet schools will host virtual meetings on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to share information about the transfer process. For more information about those meetings, contact sarah.johnson@knoxschools.org.

For more information about the district’s secondary magnet schools, contact casey.robison@knoxschools.org.

Congratulations to Bricen McMahan and more than two dozen graduates of the Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy who celebrated their commencement ceremony on Wednesday!

