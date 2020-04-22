KCHD to open free testing Saturday

Free walk-up or drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will occur 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Knoxville Coliseum. This is open to all, but the location is within postal ZIP 37915 – the area with the fewest recorded tests to date.

Wednesday (4/22) briefing from Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental diseases and emergency preparedness at Knox County Health Department (KCHD).

Health Department will continue testing for COVID-19, but by appointment only. Limited supplies mean “prioritize testing.”

KCHD looking to test (1) those with symptoms and (2) those who live with people who have tested positive.

While the changing schedule of testing is frustrating, the supply of test materials is “fluid.”

KCHD taking appointments for Thursday and Friday (4/23-24). Menefee stressed that the health department is not the only source of testing. Walk-in clinics and physicians may offer testing.

199 confirmed cases in Knox County; 28 people hospitalized.

“We do have increased testing in Knox County, even though we cannot test everyone every day.”

Menefee deflected media questions about reopening businesses and a possible second wave.

She said Knox County’s citizens and businesses have done a really good job (of social distancing) to date, and that’s shown by the county’s relative low number of cases. Yes, a second wave is possible. Is the KCHD budget under strain? Grants have come down and the county has helped, but the pandemic response has stressed the KCHD budget.

Earlier info

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will give her budget address as scheduled on Friday, April 24, but it will be a virtual event. The city will upload the complete budget to KnoxvilleTN.gov/budget, send out an extensive summary through a media release and post a State of the City video address from Kincannon. A timeline has not been established.

Gov. Bill Lee released these Tuesday reports: COVID-19 Bulletin #22 and TN COVID-19 Public Dashboard 4-21-20 3pm

Alanna McKissack, executive director of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, says don’t throw your protective gloves and masks on the ground. This is a no-brainer, folks, but a problem nonetheless. Details: Keep Knoxville Beautiful

Previously printed

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicle. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com.