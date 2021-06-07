Karns clean-up turns up tools

The 20th Adopt-a-Road clean-up on Beaver Ridge Road included a set of tools, pieces of metal, cigarette butts, lots of paper, cans and containers. The project is sponsored by the Democratic Party members in District 6.

In addition to the road, the group also cleans up a vacant lot and the Karns 1940 bridge. Cleaning the bridge includes removing pebbles, vegetation, trimming winter creeper as well as weeds on both sides of the bridge so pedestrians are safe to walk across. The clean-up project began in 2011.

Local Democrats were assisted by Kitty Loewen and David Williams, District 6 co-chairs. Al Stults chairs the Adopt-a-Road committee.