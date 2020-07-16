Jobs available at Emerald Youth Foundation

Emerald Youth Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit nearly three decades old that serves young people in the heart of the city, is seeking applicants to fill paid, part-time roles within the organization, including positions with its AmeriCorps program.

The positions are available for the upcoming academic year, and the organization is seeking individuals who desire to serve in the city.

Available positions include those who will serve directly with Knoxville’s young people, as well as in supporting roles. Interested applicants should apply immediately, as the organization is looking to fill vacancies right away.

Now more than ever, young people need positive influence in their lives. We are looking for applicants who align to our organization’s values and mission, and we are excited to offer these short-term positions to the community. Info here or at 865-637-3227.

John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.