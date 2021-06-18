It’s never too soon to Adopt-A-Park

First, a big shout out to Girl Scout Troop 21186 for becoming our latest participant in the Parks and Recreation Department’s Adopt-A-Park program. The organization will help oversee cleanup at Sterchi Park.

Sponsors help our crews maintain the parks and it’s a great opportunity for businesses, community groups and families to lend a hand in the preservation and beautification of our parkland. It also helps educate the public about the importance of providing clean and safe parkland and trails for all to enjoy. For more information, go here.

In the meantime, our folks have been hustling all week. We had crews at Mascot and Tank Strickland parks, continuing to work on the playground surfaces. As stated in the past, we try to replace three or four rubberized surfaces a year.

Crews also have been hard at work, taking care of the numerous ballfields in our recreation system. They’re moving dirt at Corryton Park; reinstalling the water fountains at Concord Park and its ballfields; finishing soft toss cages for East Knox Park; putting in sand at Tarleton Park; restriping the parking lot at Carter Park; and working on the irrigation for CBFO and Farragut baseball.

Our carpenters also have spent part of the week working on the boat dock at Melton Hill Park. We hope to have it finished by the weekend!

As always, we have a crew working in Beaver Creek – this time just downstream of Hallsdale-Powell – as we continue to make the 44-mile long Knox County Water Trail a reality. We also brought in a contractor to remove a major logjam in the area.

In library news, Knox County Public Library is pleased to partner with Knoxville Walking Tours to provide three downtown excursions exploring East Tennessee’s literary heritage. Storyteller Laura Still will guide these library-tailored tours through the stomping grounds of some of Knoxville’s most creative citizens. Each tour is 90 minutes and will start in front of Lawson McGhee Library. Come light rain or come shine, the tour will go on.

The tours are free for library card holders, but advanced registration is required. Register now here.

Questions? See Knoxville Walking Tour’s FAQ page here. In other news, the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department also is on top of things. Here is a snapshot of some of the work its crews performed in the past week:

Seven Islands Road – Driveway side drain replacement

– Driveway side drain replacement Kimberlin Heights Road – Driveway side drain repair

– Driveway side drain repair Sky Blue Subdivision – Installation of traffic claiming device (i.e. speed hump)

– Installation of traffic claiming device (i.e. speed hump) Bell Campground Road – Driveway side drain clean-out operation with Jet-Vac truck

Enjoy this carousel of photos of work across the county:

Beaver Creek Mascot Park Water fountain repair Sky Blue Subdivision Seven Islands Rd Melton Hill Dock Irrigation dedication Kimberlin Heights Rd Bell Campground Rd Water trail log jam

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government