Howell is senior account executive

Catherine Howell has joined MoxCar Marketing + Communications as a senior account executive to lead strategic marketing and public relations initiatives for multiple sector-spanning clients, including nonprofit, architecture, government, engineering, healthcare, construction and professional services.

“Catherine is a phenomenal storyteller who harnesses that power to connect with audiences around shared human experiences,” MoxCar CEO Lauren Miller said. “With deep ties to our region as a newsmaker and brand ambassador, Catherine brings proven expertise to bear for our clients. Her integrity, desire to help clients achieve their goals and love of variety combine to make her an amazing addition to the MoxCar team.”

Howell earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Tennessee and previously worked in public relations consulting, including 12 years at Cumulus Media as news director, program director, show host and producer. She has been extensively recognized for excellence in radio, reporting and public relations.

A native of Oak Ridge, Howell lives in Bearden. She and her husband, Sam Reynolds, share three sons, Isaiah, Elijah and Christian and two rescue dogs, Major Tom and Louisa. In her free time Howell practices yoga in her home studio and enjoys hiking, reading and talking about books with book clubs.