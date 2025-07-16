When kids begin to read independently, an important lesson for them is how to pick a good fit book. If they pick up books that are too challenging to read time after time, they may take it upon themselves to decide that reading is just not a fun experience. If they pick up genres that are not interesting to them, they may also decide reading is boring.

Many people think kids just begin to do this naturally, but most kids need to be taught how to find a book that’s right for them. When I taught third grade, I paid very close attention to what books my students were constantly reaching for. I knew I would add books to our library that were similar to what I saw them enjoying.

So, my first piece of advice:

Pay attention to what your child reaches for to read. Do they like historical fiction? Comics? Silly and light-hearted books? Books with animals? Books that spark imagination? This is your starting point. They may not even realize that they have genres they prefer. Putting words around this for kids is incredibly helpful to them. Bonus – they’ll see that you pay attention to their preferences and that will make any kid feel loved!

The next piece of advice:

Once you and your child have narrowed down some genres they prefer, find the readability of the text. In order to comprehend the text, your child will need to be able to read the book fluently (at a normal pace with accuracy.) The simplest way to decide if a book is a good fit in this way is the 5-finger rule.

Have your child hold up a finger for every word on a page they either don’t know or can’t read. If there are five words on a page, it’s likely not a good fit. This is not meant to limit our kids or to shake their confidence, but we want our kids to enjoy and understand what they’re reading. If they’re getting stumped on many words, it will not be an enjoyable experience for them.

If you have a child who is a new, independent reader you want to focus more on decodable books. These are books that are written with simple phonics patterns. This can be tricky because so many books are marketed for beginning readers, but they are not actually a book that a new reader could read independently. I have a whole list of books here for you that are great for beginning readers! You can see me explain why I think these books are an excellent starting point for new readers here.

Follow Erin Pate on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.