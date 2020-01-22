Honcoop battles back with help from Patricia Neal

It started with headaches that grew progressively worse. Then Ian Honcoop, at age 12, started to lose his vision. He lost the use of his left side. His diagnosis: a rare, genetic blood-clotting disorder known as Factor V Leiden. Brain surgery, blood thinners and rehab were next. Now 14, Ian is back in school and scouts. He’s even playing video games.

The community of Ozone in Cumberland County rallied around Ian and his family as he began treatment at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville and Roane County. Read Ian’s story Covenant Health_PNRC Ian-1-22-20.