Home Builders Home Show is this weekend

The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville Home Show 2020 is at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend. The show opens on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. and continues until Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will officially open the Home Show at 11 a.m. Friday. New this year:

– Students from Knox County Schools will participate in a doghouse building competition at this year’s show. Doghouses will be auctioned at the show to benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. Raise the Woof competition is sponsored by A & C Trades, Tindell’s, 84 Lumber, Lowe’s, Anderson Lumber Company and Builders First Source. Job Fair – Hundreds of Knox County students will attend the Home Show on Friday, March 13, for free to meet with exhibitors who are currently hiring.

The HBAGK Home Show is the region’s favorite and longest-running home show – this is the 69th annual show – and the only home show for people wishing to have face-to-face contact with the area’s premier builders, designers, landscape companies, flooring companies, kitchen and bath remodelers, home security system providers, door and window companies and more.

Admission to the Home Show is $5 – but attendees who bring a donation of dog or cat food (worth $5) for Young-Williams Animal Center will be admitted for free.

“The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville represents the most professional, experienced and trustworthy builders, subcontractors and suppliers in East Tennessee,” HBAGK president Alan Van Why said. “This is the only show that gives people direct access to the region’s most established and reputable building industry professionals.”

The organization includes home builders, developers and remodelers in Knox, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Fentress, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties.

Rick Laney handles public relations for the Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville.