Hicuity, Covenant collaborate on tele‐ICU

Hicuity Health, the nation’s leading provider of high‐acuity telehealth services, has partnered with Covenant Health, a not‐for‐profit healthcare system providing comprehensive services throughout Tennessee, to form a strategic regional critical care telehealth collaboration.

As an expansion of intensive care services, the two organizations will launch a tele‐ICU initiative that features a full complement of technology‐enabled critical care resources covering the health system’s member hospitals. The relationship also will include the establishment of a new tele‐ICU operations center in Knoxville and the opportunity for Covenant Health to extend tele‐ICU care across the East Tennessee region.

Covenant Health evaluated tele-ICU systems across the country before choosing to partner with Hicuity, which has 15 years of experience in the field and serves over 100 hospitals across the United States.

“We are pleased to partner with Hicuity Health to begin this exciting new tele‐ICU initiative,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health.

“Our health system is committed to putting our patients first across all aspects of our delivery system. This is especially vital in our critical care areas, where patients facing complex medical conditions need the highest level of care. The partnership between Hicuity Health and our Covenant Health medical staff will enable our teams to collaborate seamlessly using state‐of‐ the‐art technology to provide excellent care for patients in our intensive care units across Covenant Health’s hospital network.”

Instrumental in Covenant Health’s decision was Hicuity Health’s ability to establish a Knoxville clinical operations center, as well as the company’s HUB platform technology. This proprietary software platform enables customized, high‐volume telehealth monitoring and workflow management across multiple locations. The HUB platform also will allow Covenant Health providers to seamlessly partner with clinical staff working in any of Hicuity Health’s nine care operations centers in the U.S.

Information provided by Marketing and Public Relations Department of Covenant Health.