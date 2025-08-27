KnoxTNToday and several Feature Partners are recognizing Knoxville’s own youth influencers through our Hero Kid campaigns, with the third campaign beginning September 1, 2025.

Feathers symbolize truth and honor, and will be used as the symbol for our Hero Kid Award, as the recipients will embody truth and integrity in their actions.

Campaign nominations are open from Monday, September 1, through Sunday, November 30.

Details:

The nominee must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on his/her community or performed a heroic life-saving act before they turned 18. They may complete a project after 18 if the majority of the planning, preparation, and work was done before their 18th birthday.

Nominees must live in Knox County.

Nominees must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on their communities or performed a heroic lifesaving act.

Nominees will be evaluated by a review committee based on the merit of nomination form submissions.

Nomination form is available here: Hero Kid Nomination.

Hero Kid Award is sponsored by KnoxTNToday, SouthEast Bank, Food City, Wallace Real Estate, and Zoo Knoxville.

