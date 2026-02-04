KnoxTNToday and several Feature Partners are recognizing Knoxville’s own youth influencers through our Hero Kid campaigns, with the first campaign of 2026 starting February 4, 2026.

Feathers symbolize truth and honor, and serve as the symbol for our Hero Kid Award, as the recipients will embody truth and integrity in their actions.

Details:

Applicants must be under 18.

Applicants must live in Knox County or bordering counties.

Applicants must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on their communities or performed a heroic lifesaving act prior to their 18 th

Applicants will be evaluated by a review committee based on the merit of nomination form submissions. (Other recognitions and awards will be considered>)

Submit the above information, along with any comments, to susan@knoxtntoday.com.

Hero Kid Award is sponsored by KnoxTNToday, Food City, Rotary Club of Bearden, Wallace Real Estate, and Zoo Knoxville.