Health Department limits services

To protect the health of clients, patients and staff, the Knox County Health Department is temporarily limiting several services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes include, but are not limited to:
- KCHD’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is conducting services by phone.
- The Dental Clinic will be open for dental emergencies only.
- In-person issuance of birth certificates is suspended; requests are by mail only. Vital Records will continue to issue certified copies of death certificates to funeral directors, cremation permits and burial transit (out of state) on a walk-in basis.
- The Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT) program will continue to receive referrals and will conduct services by phone.
- The Teague Clinic (405 Dante Road) is currently closed.
- The West Clinic (1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road) is conducting infant and childhood immunizations by appointment only.
A full list of the changes to KCHD’s services can be found here.
Kelsey Wilson is division director of communications for the Knox County Health Department.