Health Department limits services

To protect the health of clients, patients and staff, the Knox County Health Department is temporarily limiting several services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes include, but are not limited to:

KCHD’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is conducting services by phone.

The Dental Clinic will be open for dental emergencies only.

In-person issuance of birth certificates is suspended; requests are by mail only. Vital Records will continue to issue certified copies of death certificates to funeral directors, cremation permits and burial transit (out of state) on a walk-in basis.

The Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT) program will continue to receive referrals and will conduct services by phone.

The Teague Clinic (405 Dante Road) is currently closed.

The West Clinic (1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road) is conducting infant and childhood immunizations by appointment only.

A full list of the changes to KCHD’s services can be found here.

Kelsey Wilson is division director of communications for the Knox County Health Department.