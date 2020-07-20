HCWL awards scholarships

When the 2020 school year begins in the fall at universities across the nation, many changes will be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is one item, however, that will not change: Tuition will still be required.
For the past 15 years the Halls Crossroads Woman’s League (HCWL) has helped two seniors meet their tuition needs through the Martha Arnold-Charney scholarship award. That tradition remained in place at the end of the 2019-2020 school year with awards to Cassandra Norris and Carly Minhinnett.
League president Brenda Gratz presented each recipient with $2,000 toward furthering her education. “I am so proud of these two outstanding young ladies. The HCWL members join me in wishing them well as they pursue their respective courses of study.” Committee member Sandra Smyth also participated.
Minhinnett was the graduating class valedictorian and will attend the University of Tennessee with plans to major in nursing. Norris played softball in high school and will major in pre-physical therapy at the University of South Carolina, upstate in Greenville, SC.
Gail Cox handles public relations for the Halls Crossroads Women’s League.