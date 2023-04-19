Halls High Band Car Show is Saturday

The Halls High Band Car Show will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Food City side parking lot, 7202 Maynardville Pike. Open registration is 9-11 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Money raised supports the band program at Halls High School, and the tournament is on, rain or shine.

Vendors are invited. Contact Aaron at 865-556-7958. Food will be sold at the concession stand and entertainment is by the HHS Jazz Band.

Bring your car, bring your kids, bring your granny. There will be something at the car show to please.