Girl Scouts to honor Betsey Creekmore

Retired UT administrator Betsey Creekmore will be honored by Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon (via Zoom).

Each year, Trefoil Society luncheons are held in the north, central, and south areas of our Council to honor a woman who exemplifies a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader).

Betsey Creekmore is a native Knoxvillian. She graduated from Salem Academy, earned the bachelor’s degree from Vassar College and the master’s degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. She taught at Springside School (Philadelphia), The Garrison Forest School (Baltimore) and Old Dominion University (Norfolk) before joining the administration of The University of Tennessee in 1972. She was the first female member of the central administration at UT. She retired in 2012 and was named associate vice chancellor emerita.

Her civic activities include serving on the boards of trustees of Old Dominion University and Tusculum College, serving as president of the Knoxville Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, president of the Dogwood Arts Festival, president of Blount Mansion, president of the UT Faculty Club, and president of the UT Retirees’ Council.

She served on the Knoxville Greenways Commission, the Knox County Two Centuries Steering Committee, Knoxville/Knox County Homecoming ’86 Steering Committee, Hamilton National Bank Advisory Board, Greater Knoxville American Revolution Bicentennial Commission, Historic Tennessee Theatre Board, Festival on the River Board, Helen Ross McNabb Center Board, and Knoxville College President’s Roundtable.

When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she receives a pin in the shape of a Trefoil, symbolizing her acceptance of the ethical leadership values she will learn. Members of the Trefoil Society commit to support Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians through generous annual financial support, so girls can discover their leadership potential and take action in their communities.

If you are interested in attending the Sept. 10 event, please register online today! Interested in hosting a virtual table? Please contact us at Philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or 1-800-474-1912 x2007. If you are unable to attend but would like to give a gift in honor of Betsey Creekmore, please donate online or send a check to our office: Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville TN 37919.

We would like to thank our event sponsors: Little Brownie Bakers/Ferrara, Liz and Wes Stowers, SmartBank, UPS Store-Hardin Valley, The Trust Company, and the East Tennessee Foundation.

Lucy Branam is creative content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.