Bring a friend to Girl Scouts

Now through Dec. 31, Girl Scout members can refer a friend (who’s never been a Girl Scout before) for membership, and the friend will receive her Girl Scout membership for free. Go here to learn more about the Friendsgiving campaign.

Since 1912, Girl Scouts has been for girls, by girls. The organization emphasizes activities led by girls and that feature cooperative learning and highlight learning by doing. Girls come up with their own ideas, build teams and experience the joy of making a positive impact. By participating in troop activities, council events, and partner programs, scouts will find out who they are, what they care about and what their talents are. They can collaborate with other people, both locally and globally, to learn from others and expand their horizons. And in so doing make the world a better place.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through the senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, go here or call 800-474-1912.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.