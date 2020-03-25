Girl Scouts offer virtual activities online

Schools are closed, and kids are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents are suddenly filling the role of teacher and parent, not to mention caregiver and playmates for kids across our area. But Girl Scouting never stops!

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians is launching a series of virtual programs and badge workshops that kids of all ages can participate in to learn new activities and fill their time while confined at home and practicing social distancing.

Girl Scouts are known for their engaging, fun and educational experiences that have been enjoyed by troops for more than 108 years. Girl Scouts will continue to offer these programs, all while families are keeping safe at home.

Join us on our Facebook page as our program team takes over to share STEM, life skills, nature and outdoor based activities girls can do in their own backyard, along with some behind-the-scenes looks at our Girl Scout camp properties – Camp Tanasi and Camp Adahi.

The weekly schedule is:

Monday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. live

Wednesday 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. live

Friday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

Videos can be joined live or re-watched. If any of the activities require supplies, a list will be posted in the comments below the video.

Lucy Branam is creative content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.