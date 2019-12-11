Girl Scouts create snow characters

The first ever Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachian’s Snowman Project was a huge success.

Oodles of Girl Scouts and their families came in from the cold in early November to make snowmen for patients of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The event was held in The Square Room on Market Square, and fun music and colored lighting added to the creative atmosphere while Dunkin’ provided the sweet treats.

About 112 snow characters were created, and no two looked alike. Once yarn (of many colors) was wrapped around the Styrofoam balls, participants went to town attaching buttons, beads, or googly eyes, pipe-cleaner noses, fabric skirts, pompom earmuffs and scarves. Some characters wore hats, some carried items, some had antlers or capes, but all had a hand-written note from the creator to the future recipient of the gift. Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character – one snowman at a time.

All the unique and colorful snow creatures were delivered to the hospital on Dec. 4, sure to brighten the day and bring holiday cheer to all the patients that receive them.

Lucy Branam is creative content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians