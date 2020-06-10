Girl Scout upgrades community garden

Julia Tootle installed a weather station at a community garden located at Concord United Methodist Church as her Gold Award Girl Scout project.

The weather station, powered by solar panels, provides volunteers with useful data to determine planting, tending and watering needs. This garden helps educate the community and the food grown is donated to the local food bank.

The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable – earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.

“Julia exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lynne Fugate, chief executive officer of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place. We congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has nearly 15,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. Info: girlscoutcsa.org or 800-474-1912.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.