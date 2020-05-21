Girl Scout preserves history of Fort Craig School

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians congratulates Riley Wilson from troop 20856 for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout. Her project focused on historic preservation and education.
Riley’s project worked to preserve the history of Fort Craig School and archives by ensuring proper storage, making records electronic and posting historical pictures and information to a blog created for the project. She turned her passion for education and historic preservation into resources that are now available online and in the Blount County Library.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable – earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
“Riley exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “She saw a need in her community and around the world and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place. We congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”
Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.