Girl Scout cookies remain; $50 for 12 boxes

After the forced cancellation of more than 400 cookie booths, Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has unexpected remaining cookie inventory of nearly 4,500 cases.

“This has never happened. These cookies are never here in June,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the council, said. “We have lots of cookies that we need to sell.

“We need your help to underwrite the remaining Girl Scout Cookie inventory. In addition to helping future entrepreneurs while providing your staff or clients with a sweet treat, your purchase will also help fund program experiences for girls like camp, STEM, outdoor programs, badges and other adventures.”

Since cookie booths were disrupted by COVID-19 in March, GSCSA has extended troop sales, created a digital cookie booth, and held cookie drive-thrus in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Johnson City to sell the nearly 200,000 boxes of cookies on hand. Despite these innovative measures, the council still has almost 5,000 cases of inventory remaining.

Each 12-box case costs $50 and buyers may select a single flavor (Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups and S’mores) or a mixed case (two boxes each of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos and Lemon-Ups).

To order, call 1-800-474-1912 or email info@girlscoutcsa.org by July 31, 2020.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.