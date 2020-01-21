Girl Scout alumnae are invited to network

If you were ever a Girl Scout – a Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior or Ambassador – you are invited to the Calling All Girl Scouts Alumnae event today (01/21) at the Girl Scout service center, 1567 Downtown West Blvd. in Knoxville. This free party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all adults who ever donned the Girl Scout uniform, whether it was for one year or 12.

Kristin Kolesar, who is serving as an ambassador for the event, was in first grade when she joined troop 315. Now an executive coach and leadership consultant, she fondly remembers singing and hiking, earning her repelling badge, and laughing as she witnessed a troop volunteer chase a skunk out of their campground.

Because of the impact of Girl Scouting in her life, “I can do whatever I set my mind to,” she says. “I also learned how to get along with others well. Our troop had lots of different personalities and even though we were all different and went to separate schools, we learned to share and look out for one another.”

Kristin says many of the girls in troop 315 went on to be very successful in life with whatever they tacked: investment banker, an entrepreneur, shop owner, mother, astrophysicist, cancer researcher, etc. They still get together every now and then and include their moms who supported their troop for so many years.

“Girl Scouts taught me not to fear failure and to choose how I show up each day. It gives girls the opportunity to learn how to support each other and to explore the world through the lens of unlimited possibility.”

At the Calling All Girl Scout Alumnae event, Kristin is most excited to meet other alumnae and hear about their experiences. The adult-only event is free and open for all who are interested in learning more about what Girl Scouts is doing for girls and the community. To learn more or RSVP for the event, email philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.